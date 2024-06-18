ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

ClearPoint Neuro Trading Up 0.6 %

ClearPoint Neuro stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.42. 24,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,608. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $148.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.05.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 44,179 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC boosted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 174,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 23,048.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 46,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter valued at about $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

Featured Stories

