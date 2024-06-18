City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,400 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 949,700 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

City Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.00. The company had a trading volume of 48,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,252. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.48. City has a one year low of $86.56 and a one year high of $115.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.58.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. City had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that City will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $185,704.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,499 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $154,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,773 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $185,704.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,821 shares of company stock worth $1,130,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of City by 1.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in City by 5.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in City by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in City by 1.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in City by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

