CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 37,403 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 16,629 shares.The stock last traded at $10.42 and had previously closed at $10.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIXXF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 12th.

CI Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.36.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $478.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. CI Financial had a positive return on equity of 46.20% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is -67.05%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

