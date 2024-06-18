Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Update

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 59.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.79. The stock had a trading volume of 63,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,943. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.19 and a 200-day moving average of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.99. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $106.45 and a 12-month high of $140.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

