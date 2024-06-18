Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Update

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 59.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on CHDN
Churchill Downs Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.79. The stock had a trading volume of 63,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,943. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.19 and a 200-day moving average of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.99. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $106.45 and a 12-month high of $140.45.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Churchill Downs
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- VinFast Auto’s EV Sales Target: Stock Market Hype or Reality?
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.