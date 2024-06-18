Chromocell Therapeutics (NYSE:CHRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Chromocell Therapeutics (NYSE:CHRO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Chromocell Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of CHRO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,151. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.64. Chromocell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.
Chromocell Therapeutics (NYSE:CHRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Chromocell Therapeutics
Chromocell Therapeutics Company Profile
Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical-stage biotech company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new therapeutics to alleviate pain. The company intends to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as NaV1.7, as well as other receptors in the NaV family. Its lead compound comprises CC8464, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of erythromelalgia, as well as other fields of neuropathic pain and acute and chronic eye pain.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chromocell Therapeutics
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Chromocell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromocell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.