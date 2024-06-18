Chromocell Therapeutics (NYSE:CHRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Chromocell Therapeutics (NYSE:CHRO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chromocell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CHRO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,151. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.64. Chromocell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Chromocell Therapeutics (NYSE:CHRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Chromocell Therapeutics

Chromocell Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chromocell Therapeutics stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Chromocell Therapeutics Co. ( NYSE:CHRO Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 251,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 4.28% of Chromocell Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical-stage biotech company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new therapeutics to alleviate pain. The company intends to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as NaV1.7, as well as other receptors in the NaV family. Its lead compound comprises CC8464, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of erythromelalgia, as well as other fields of neuropathic pain and acute and chronic eye pain.

