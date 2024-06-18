Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $3,668.00 to $3,888.00. The stock had previously closed at $3,365.46, but opened at $3,435.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill shares last traded at $3,390.21, with a volume of 69,436 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMG. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,300.00 to $3,485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,201.19.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,164 shares of company stock valued at $44,243,538 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,942,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,575,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $732,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,570,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $805,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,111.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,724.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

