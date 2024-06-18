Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading 5.4% Higher

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.05. Approximately 568,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,137,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chewy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chewy from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

Chewy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $124,628.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,862 shares of company stock worth $1,047,242 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Chewy by 2.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

