Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Update

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,132,100 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 1,076,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 174.2 days.

CPWHF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. Ceres Power has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, provides fuel cells for power generation and electrolysers for green hydrogen in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates electrical natural gas, biogas, and pure and blend hydrogen. It also develops solid oxide electrolysis cell, provides a pathway to produce green hydrogen using fossil fuels.

