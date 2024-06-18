Centre Asset Management LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 8,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average is $70.21. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $77.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.