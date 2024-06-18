Centre Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.36.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,731,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,131,929 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,694,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,109. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.84 and a 52-week high of $182.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $208.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

