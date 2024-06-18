Centre Asset Management LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 112.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 565.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 255,451 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 118.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 53.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 75.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.10. 2,442,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.84. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $78.83.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

