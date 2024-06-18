Centre Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage comprises about 2.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,257. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.37. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

