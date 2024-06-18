Centre Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 2.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $306,417,000. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after purchasing an additional 518,009 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,350,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after buying an additional 77,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.42.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $41.81. 4,776,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,662,229. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

