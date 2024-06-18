Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. 79,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 348,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $150.12 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
