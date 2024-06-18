Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Gap Up to $34.91

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.91, but opened at $35.92. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.63, with a volume of 29,916 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 15,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $525,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,134.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,160 shares of company stock worth $7,501,489 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

