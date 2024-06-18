CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by IMPACTfolio LLC

IMPACTfolio LLC reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,036,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 352,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,134. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $98.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.