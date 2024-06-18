cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.64. 4,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 234,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

cbdMD Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.99.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 193.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On cbdMD

cbdMD Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in cbdMD stock. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of cbdMD, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD Free Report ) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,017 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC owned about 2.99% of cbdMD worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.

