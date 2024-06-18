cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.64. 4,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 234,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
cbdMD Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.99.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 193.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On cbdMD
cbdMD Company Profile
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.
Read More
