CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Update

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBFV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services Stock Up 0.5 %

CBFV stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $22.85. 1,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $19.36 and a one year high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $117.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 25.36%. Research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CB Financial Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.56% of CB Financial Services worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.