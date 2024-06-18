Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRDL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDL opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $150.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics stock. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,396 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 1.00% of Cardiol Therapeutics worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

