Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Shares Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 4.22% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGMS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.15. 271,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.32.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.