Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $24,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,166. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $30.08.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

