Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 54 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.6% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $7.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $489.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,703. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $494.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

