Cape ANN Savings Bank Cuts Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,561,000 after acquiring an additional 49,545 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,446,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,589 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,044,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,315,000 after acquiring an additional 114,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,700,000 after acquiring an additional 445,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,195. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:J traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.74. 449,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,053. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.09 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.