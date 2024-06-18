Cape ANN Savings Bank Buys 423 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,071 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 2.1% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,373 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 12.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,428 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $50,159,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,972,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.61. The company has a market capitalization of $201.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $243.28.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.04.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

