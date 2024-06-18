Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,467 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $140.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,301. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $144.50. The company has a market cap of $630.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.89.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

