Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,215 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,644,328,000 after buying an additional 1,899,373 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,808 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,474,000 after purchasing an additional 66,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,959,000 after acquiring an additional 539,644 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

HON traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $211.60. The company had a trading volume of 790,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,244. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

