Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $212,771,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after buying an additional 1,311,095 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $83,561,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $81,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.38. The stock had a trading volume of 865,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.90. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.59.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

