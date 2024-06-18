Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.14. 348,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $1,471,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,914.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $1,471,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

