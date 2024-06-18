Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $278,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $2,781,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.32. 5,215,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,235,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.09. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

