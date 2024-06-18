Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.85. The stock had a trading volume of 53,336,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,554,461. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.61. The firm has a market cap of $589.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

