Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,455,000 after buying an additional 50,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,733,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 425,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,942. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $151.89 and a one year high of $352.45. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FIX. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.