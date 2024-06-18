Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys 8,369 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879,524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,520,000 after buying an additional 1,315,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,928,000 after buying an additional 2,935,040 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.92. 12,602,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,669,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $40.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

