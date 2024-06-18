Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys 312 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,729 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,973,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 150,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.56.

NSC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.02. 240,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,440. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.46. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

