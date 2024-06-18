Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 12,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.9 %

SLB stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,237,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,092,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

