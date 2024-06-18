Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Up 15.5% in May

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,026,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth about $12,093,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth about $12,022,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $13,105,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth about $11,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAMT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk cut shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of CAMT stock traded up $7.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.06. The stock had a trading volume of 661,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,858. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $121.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.04.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $97.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.14%.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

