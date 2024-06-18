Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Insider Sells $665,256.24 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $665,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Caleres Trading Down 0.1 %

Caleres stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 406,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,546. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.90.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Caleres by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caleres by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Caleres by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Caleres by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Articles

