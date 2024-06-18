Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. 51,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,946. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 43.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

