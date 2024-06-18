Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CGO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. 51,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,946. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $11.10.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
