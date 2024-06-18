Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $13.31 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cacti Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,767 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,998 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 1.1% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 40,969 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.2 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.30. The stock had a trading volume of 832,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,856. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.