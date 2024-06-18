BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BZAM Trading Up 28.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZAMF opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.44. BZAM has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

About BZAM

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

