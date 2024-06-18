BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BZAM Trading Up 28.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BZAMF opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.44. BZAM has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.
About BZAM
