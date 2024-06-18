Burkett Financial Services LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,843,000 after buying an additional 1,082,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,581,000 after acquiring an additional 165,474 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 793,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,620,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,758,000 after buying an additional 354,491 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,753. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $113.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

