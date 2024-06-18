Burkett Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Burkett Financial Services LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,088. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.41. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
