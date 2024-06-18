Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Jonathan Akeroyd Sells 12,911 Shares

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.38), for a total value of £125,753.14 ($159,787.98).

Burberry Group stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 979.80 ($12.45). 1,248,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,610. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,103.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,245.30. Burberry Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 969.60 ($12.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,275 ($28.91). The firm has a market cap of £3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,330.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 42.70 ($0.54) per share. This represents a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,243.24%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.06) to GBX 1,200 ($15.25) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burberry Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,732.33 ($22.01).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

