Brokerages Set Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) PT at $25.17

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

SRRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 119,363 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,900,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,419,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,012,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRRK opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company has a market cap of $700.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

