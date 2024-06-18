Brokerages Set Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Target Price at $17.83

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MGX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Metagenomi Price Performance
Metagenomi stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96. Metagenomi has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $12.74.
Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Metagenomi will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.
Metagenomi Company Profile
Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Metagenomi
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Metagenomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metagenomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.