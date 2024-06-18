Brokerages Set Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Target Price at $17.83

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,205,000.

Metagenomi stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96. Metagenomi has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Metagenomi will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

