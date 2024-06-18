Brokerages Set JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Target Price at GBX 487

Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 479.40 ($6.09).
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.75) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.19) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.44) to GBX 925 ($11.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance
JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 0.45%. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.
About JD Sports Fashion
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
