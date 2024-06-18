Brokerages Set CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) PT at $27.50

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

NYSE:CNO opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.05.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In other news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,659.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $217,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,659.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

