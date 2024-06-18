Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Update

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 1.85% of Broadway Financial worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadway Financial in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Broadway Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BYFC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

