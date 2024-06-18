Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,851.62

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,851.62 and last traded at $1,829.44, with a volume of 1494718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,828.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,658.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,550.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,610.00 to $1,735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,667.48.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $846.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,369.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,261.60.

Broadcom shares are going to split on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,770 shares of company stock worth $36,242,096. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $1,363,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 27.4% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

