Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the May 15th total of 138,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $33,235.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 84.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.35. 18,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,634. The firm has a market cap of $229.97 million, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.88. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.73 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 0.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $3.40 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

