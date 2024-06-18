BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

BrightSpire Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 53.3% per year over the last three years. BrightSpire Capital has a payout ratio of 86.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.9%.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,416. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. BrightSpire Capital has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $776.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.91.

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Palame sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BRSP. Raymond James lowered BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

